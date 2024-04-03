Death toll in oil tanker accident on Dhaka-Aricha Highway rises to 4

Two more people died, taking the death toll to four, in an accident where an oil tanker overturned and caught fire on the Dhaka-Aricha highway in Savar yesterday (2 April).

Of the eight injured in the incident, Md Helal, 40, died around 9:30pm yesterday and Shakib, 24, died around 1:20am today (3 April). Both were both undergoing treatment at Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute with 100% burns, said the burn institute's Resident Surgeon Dr Md Tariqul Islam.

Shakib, hailing from Barguna, was the helper of the truck driven by Helal, which caught fire in yesterday's accident. Initially it was found that the truck was carrying watermelon from Barguna to Gazipur.

Earlier yesterday, an oil tanker en route from Dhaka to Nabinagar via the highway hit a road divider and was overturned near the Jorpul area of Savar around 5:38am. The oil spilt from the tanker caught fire instantly which then spread to four more vehicles on the highway including a covered van, a cement-carrying truck, a tomato-carrying truck, and a private car, Fire Service and Civil Defense Department's (Zone-4) Deputy Assistant Director Md Alauddin told The Business Standard.

A person named Iqbal Hossain, 37, died on the spot and another person named Nazrul Islam, 45, was declared dead by the doctor on duty when taken to the hospital.

Fire Service's Deputy Assistant Director Md Alauddin said, "The spilled oil ignited immediately and engulfed the nearby vehicles as well."

"We immediately dispatched six units to the scene. When we arrived we found one dead and nine others injured," said Md Alauddin.

The injured victims were promptly rescued and transported to the Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute in the capital for treatment.

Traffic on the highway was closed for about an hour after the accident. Traffic returned to normal after the fire service put out the fire and removed the vehicles from the road.