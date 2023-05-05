Death toll from Narayanganj re-rolling mill explosion rises to 3

Two more workers died after they were injured in an explosion that erupted at a re-rolling mill of Bhulta Gauchia area of Rupganj upazila in Narayanganj taking the toll to 3, police said on Friday (5 May).

Elias Ali, 35, of Kishoreganj's Itna upazila and Neyon, 20, of Rajbari succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery (SHNIBPS), Inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of DMCH police outpost, said.

Four injured are still undergoing treatment at SHNIBPS.

Elias died on Thursday night while undergoing treatment. SM Ayub Hossain, a resident surgeon at the Burn Institute, said he suffered 98% burns.

Meanwhile, Neyon breathed his last at around 10am on Friday morning at the burn institute. He suffered 97% burns.

The bodies have been kept at the hospital morgue for autopsy.

The explosion took place on Thursday when workers were melting iron at the re-rolling mill in Narayanganj's Rupganj upazila. Seven workers were injured in the explosion

Later, they were rushed to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn & Plastic Surgery where Shankar, one of the injured, was declared dead.