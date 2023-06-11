Death toll from Narayanganj oil tanker blast rises to 3

The death toll from an oil tanker blast in Narayanganj's Shitalakkhya river last week rose to three after another worker succumbed to his injuries today.

The deceased was identified as Rubel, 38, son of Abdur Rahman of Phulbagicha village in Lalmohan upazila of Bhola district.

He died while undergoing treatment at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery at 1 am today.

Md Tariqul Islam, resident surgeon of Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, said Rubel suffered 45% burns.

Eight people were injured in an oil tanker explosion in the Shitalakkhya river at Narayanganj's Rupganj on June 4.

Five of them suffered serious burn wounds and were admitted to Dhaka's Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

Earlier, two workers – Tajul Islam Lyon, 22 and Humayun Kabir, 54 -- injured in the explosion died from their burn injuries.

Meanwhile, two people are still receiving treatment at the institute, the resident surgeon added.