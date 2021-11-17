Death toll climbs to 6 in Jhalakathi oil tanker explosion

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
17 November, 2021, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 17 November, 2021, 02:50 pm

Related News

Death toll climbs to 6 in Jhalakathi oil tanker explosion

Five injured staff of the tanker died at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka. 

TBS Report 
17 November, 2021, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 17 November, 2021, 02:50 pm
Death toll climbs to 6 in Jhalakathi oil tanker explosion

The death toll rose to six from the explosion in an oil tanker in Jhalakathi's Suganda River. 

Five injured staff of the tanker died at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka. 

The deceased are - Shahid Talukder, 40, Mehedi Hasan, 28, Md Ripon, 40, Md Rony, 27, and Ashikur Rahman, 25.

Dr Samanta Lal Sen, chief coordinator of the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, confirmed the matter to media. 

The victims suffered over 70% burns in the accident. They succumbed to their injuries from Tuesday morning to evening, he added.

Earlier on Friday morning, an explosion took place on an oil tanker vessel "Sagar Nandini-3" in Sugandha river, leaving one crew dead and seven others burnt.

At the time of explosion, the vessel was near Padma Oil Company on the bank of the river.
 

Top News

Explosion / Oil tanker explosion / fire / DMCH Burn Unit

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Karnaphuli Char to have Chattogram Administrative Hub

Karnaphuli Char to have Chattogram Administrative Hub

1d | Videos
TBS wellbeing: Diabetes prevention

TBS wellbeing: Diabetes prevention

2d | Videos
Dance Alifia dance

Dance Alifia dance

2d | Videos
UN climate summit COP26 ends with promises

UN climate summit COP26 ends with promises

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash
Economy

Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash

2
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Transport

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

3
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

4
MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series
Sports

MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series

5
Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka/Photo- Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Aviation

Flights suspension at Dhaka airport for 8 hours every day from Dec 9 to Mar 10

6
Photo/Courtesy
Telecom

Grameenphone and Telenor Group employee’s growth mindset makes Guinness World Records