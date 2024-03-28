Death toll at border reduced thru' use of non-lethal weapon: FM

Bangladesh

The Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB) protested the recent incidents of border killing and held a flag meeting as well, said the minister

File photo of Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud. Photo: BSS
Deaths at the border have been reduced due to the use of non-lethal weapons by Indian border guards, said Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud.

The Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB) has already made numerous requests to stop killings at the border, he said during a press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today (28 March).

Regarding the 26 March incidents of Bangladeshi nationals being shot dead at the border, he quoted the Border Security Force (BSF) of India as saying that a number of Bangladeshi nationals from Lalmonirhat had entered the neighbouring country by cutting the barbed wire at the border.

When questioned by the BSF, they surrounded the guards. The BSF in turn opened fire, injuring two people.

One of them returned to the country, but the other died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in India.

On the same day, another person was killed at the border in Naogaon.

According to reports, on 26 March, a group of Bangladeshi nationals, including Al Amin, attempted to smuggle cattle from India into Bangladesh through the Malda border area. When BSF opened fire, Al Amin was fatally shot.

The Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB) protested these incidents and held a flag meeting as well, said the minister during the press briefing.

Progress in MV Abdullah case

Regarding the current situation of MV Abdullah taken hostage with its crew by Somali pirates, the minister said there has been progress in the government's efforts to free the Bangladeshi ship.

"Our aim is to rescue the sailors unharmed and at the same time rescue the ship. I just want to say that we have advanced much," he told reporters.

Hasan Mahmud said they are in contact and are making multifaceted efforts to rescue the crew members.

Regarding the reported food shortage on the ship, he said food shortage has never happened in the past when ships have been hijacked. "Hopefully it won't happen in this case either."

After nine days of taking the Bangladeshi ship and holding 23 sailors hostage, Somali pirates contacted the owners.

'Dr Yunus supported massacre by accepting Israeli sculptor's award'

Claiming that the Yunus Center has lied as usual, the foreign minister said, when women and children were killed and human rights were violated in Gaza, Dr Yunus did not protest.

On the contrary, he accepted an award from an Israeli sculptor, which was a tacit show of support for the massacres in Gaza.

