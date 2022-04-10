Death toll from Barishal trawler capsize rises to 5

The death toll from the trawler capsize in the Gazaria river of Barishal district rose to five, with the recovery of two more bodies on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Mala Begum, 38 and Yeamin, 5.

Local people spotted the floating bodies of Mala and Yeamin, three kilometers off the accident spot around 9 am and informed police who recovered the bodies later, said Touhid Zaman, officer-in-charge of Mehendiganj Police Station.

Earlier, on Saturday, police recovered the body of a child.

On Friday, Coast Guard members recovered the bodies of two people from the river.

Five people went missing when the passenger trawler with nine people on board sank in the river off the coast of Mehendiganj upazila due to strong current while heading towards Dabirchar Khajuria from Majherchar on Wednesday.