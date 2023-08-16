The death, the threat and the destruction: What happened with the BSMMU

File Photo: UNB
File Photo: UNB

When war criminal and Delwar Hossain Sayeedi was rushed to the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMM) at 10:30pm on Sunday (13 August) after suffering a heart attack, it was the start of a chain of events that would go on to reverberate in the days to come. 

Sayeedi, a leader of Jamaat-e-Islami, was brought to the hospital by the authorities of Kashimpur jail, where the 84-year-old was serving a life sentence.

According to a statement from the BSMMU, Sayeedi suffered another cardiac arrest the very next day around 6:45pm.

By that time, Sayeedi's supporters had already gathered around the hospital. Conspiracies were rife on social media, with many saying this was all a ploy to get rid of their leader.

Sayeedi was declared dead soon after around 9:30pm. 

As news of his death broke, people rushed to the hospital grounds, chanting slogans against the regime and police.

When Sayeedi's body was being taken to Pirojpur for burial, this riled his supporters even further, who wanted to hold a janaza first. 

This led to them vandalising the hospital and even clashing with the police. 

This was the spark that would eventually light a fuse across the country, as Jamaat supporters would congregate and clash with police the next day, leaving scores injured and even one person dead. 

But back in the BSMMU, there would even be further ramifications.

The vandalism at the hospital premises led to a case being filed against 5,000 Jamaat-Shibir leaders and activists.

It didn't end there, however. 

Amid an onslaught of threats and disinformation, Dr Mustafa Zaman, a cardiologist of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) who treated Sayeedi, filed a general diary (GD) with the Dhanmondi police station on Tuesday seeking security after 'receiving death threat'.

Zaman said people were posting false information on Facebook, alleging that the doctors had conspired to kill Sayeedi. 
Some had even threatened Zaman and his family.

As one of the members of the specialist team of the hospital, he performed his duty as a physician but some people from different IDs were spreading propaganda on social media alleging wrong treatment and threatening him to kill.

As news of the threats spread, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal brought up the issue while addressing a discussion on the occasion of the National Mourning Day in the city. 

He said threatening to kill the physician of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) was a reflection of Jamaat's terrorist attitude. 

"BSMMU doctor SM Mustafa Zaman came to me last night [15 August 15] and explained everything. He provided treatment to Sayeedi who was sentenced to life imprisonment," he said. 
The minister said Jamaat always thinks negatively, adding, "The fact is that they always think of terrorism and against the state. The threat to kill the doctor is a reflection of that."

The BSMMU authorities also clarified the steps they took for Sayeedi's treatment to clear any confusion.

In a statement issued today, they said doctors had followed all due process according to international practice.  

All specialists involved in the treatment followed their professional duties properly, the release said, adding that Sayeedi was treated according to advanced life support protocol as required, but he passed away at around 8:45pm.  
His family was informed of the course of the disease, the treatment and the possible condition, said the release signed by Professor Dr Mohammad Hafizur Rahman, the university's registrar.

Meanwhile, police are continuing their investigations into the threat.

