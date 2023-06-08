Death of siblings due to pesticide: MD, chairman of pest control company arrested

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 June, 2023, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 08 June, 2023, 03:13 pm

Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

Detectives in a drive have arrested the managing director (MD) and chairman of DCS Organisation Ltd, a pest control company, which worked at the home of a family in Dhaka's Bashundhara, following which the family fell sick and two siblings died while undergoing treatment.

Ashraf, chairman of the company, and Farhad, its MD, were arrested on Thursday (8 June) from Tangail and Brahmanbaria districts, KN Roy Niyoti, DMP's additional deputy commissioner (media), confirmed to The Business Standard.  

Acting on a tip-off, a team of DB from Lalbagh division conducted drives in Tangail and Brahmanbaria, and arrested the duo, Niyoti added.

They are now on their way to Dhaka, he said.

On Sunday (4 June), Shayan Mobarrat Zahin, 15, and Shahir Mobarrat Zayan, 9, fell sick after the pesticide was used at their home in Dhaka's Bashundhara area.

Mobarak Hossain, father of the two, had hired DCS Organisation Ltd for pest control. Police and the children's family said the pest control service sprayed insecticide at their new home in Bashundhara's Block I on 2 June.

The family members left the house after the insecticide was used. They returned to the house couple of days later and fell sick after inhaling the pesticide, and they were rushed to the Evercare Hospital in Dhaka.

The two children died soon after.

On Monday (5 June), Mobarak Hossain filed a case accusing the pest control company of causing death by negligence. 

DB / police / Pesticides / Bashundhara Residential Area / poisoning

Comments

