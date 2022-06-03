Death-row convict war criminal arrested in Mohammadpur

A death-row convict who has been convicted of war crimes by the International Crimes Tribunal of Bangladesh was arrested from Dhaka's Mohammadpur area on Friday.

The arrestee was identified as Nazrul Islam.

Commander Khandaker Al Moin, director of Rapid Action Battalion's legal and media wing, confirmed the matter to the media.

He said Nazrul Islam was arrested in a raid in Mohammadpur on the basis of a tip off. He was sentenced to death by the International Criminal Tribunal for crimes against humanity.

The International Crimes Tribunal of Bangladesh on Tuesday sentenced three – Md Rezaul Karim alias Montu, Md Shahid Mandol, and Md Nazrul Islam – to death for committing crimes against humanity in Naogaon during the Liberation War in 1971.

Md Nazrul Islam was absconding and was convicted in absentia, while the two others are behind bars.

A fourth person accused in the case, Ishak Ali, died in jail before the trial started.

The tribunal, in its verdict, said Rezaul Karim was a student of Rajshahi University during the Liberation War and an active member of Jamaat-e-Islami. He was enrolled in the Razakar force and led a camp in his locality.

The three others convicted, joined the force under the leadership of Rezaul Karim and were involved in committing atrocities.

The investigation agency of the tribunal launched a probe against them in 2016, framing charges in early 2019.