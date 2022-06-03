Death-row convict war criminal arrested in Mohammadpur

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 June, 2022, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 03 June, 2022, 02:49 pm

Related News

Death-row convict war criminal arrested in Mohammadpur

TBS Report
03 June, 2022, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 03 June, 2022, 02:49 pm
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

A death-row convict who has been convicted of war crimes by the International Crimes Tribunal of Bangladesh was arrested from Dhaka's Mohammadpur area on Friday. 

The arrestee was identified as Nazrul Islam.

Commander Khandaker Al Moin, director of Rapid Action Battalion's legal and media wing, confirmed the matter to the media.

He said Nazrul Islam was arrested in a raid in Mohammadpur on the basis of a tip off. He was sentenced to death by the International Criminal Tribunal for crimes against humanity.

The International Crimes Tribunal of Bangladesh on Tuesday sentenced three – Md Rezaul Karim alias Montu, Md Shahid Mandol, and Md Nazrul Islam – to death for committing crimes against humanity in Naogaon during the Liberation War in 1971.

Md Nazrul Islam was absconding and was convicted in absentia, while the two others are behind bars. 

A fourth person accused in the case, Ishak Ali, died in jail before the trial started.

The tribunal, in its verdict, said Rezaul Karim was a student of Rajshahi University during the Liberation War and an active member of Jamaat-e-Islami. He was enrolled in the Razakar force and led a camp in his locality.

The three others convicted, joined the force under the leadership of Rezaul Karim and were involved in committing atrocities.

The investigation agency of the tribunal launched a probe against them in 2016, framing charges in early 2019.

Top News

sentenced to death / arrested / International Crimes Tribunal (ICT)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The ECB’s interest-rate balancing act

The ECB’s interest-rate balancing act

1h | Panorama
Britain&#039;s Queen Elizabeth leaves after a Service of Thanksgiving to mark the Centenary of the Royal British Legion at Westminster Abbey, London, Britain October 12, 2021. Photo :Reuters

Seeing the Queen, meeting the Queen

4h | Panorama
In celebration of the seminal street food flavours around the globe, Renaissance Hotel Dhaka is serving a treasure trove of delectable tastes and aromas to Dhakaites this weekend.

Indulge in the world of finger foods

5h | Food
Depp vs Heard: How much can the media break or make you?

Depp vs Heard: How much can the media break or make you?

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rain in TSC

Rain in TSC

4h | Videos
Redbird Capital Partners is going to be the new owner of AC Milan

Redbird Capital Partners is going to be the new owner of AC Milan

5h | Videos
From now on banks will fix the dollar rate

From now on banks will fix the dollar rate

5h | Videos
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

2
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

3
Rains to drench Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Rains to drench Bangladesh

4
All banks have to sell dollars at same rate
Economy

All banks have to sell dollars at same rate

5
Photo: Collected
Banking

Bangladesh Bank increases policy rate to 5%

6
We are not Sri Lanka, but it does not take much to be so 
Analysis

We are not Sri Lanka, but it does not take much to be so 