Death row convict in 10-truck arms case dies of Covid-19

Former Director General of National Security Intelligence (NSI) Brig Gen (retd) Abdur Rahim, a death row convict in 10-truck arms haul cases in Chattogram, died at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital with Covid-19 infection this morning.

"He breathed his last at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital around 6:00am today.

He was admitted to the hospital on 31 July after he tested Covid-19 positive at Kashimpur Central Jail-2," said Mahbubul Islam, jailor of Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj, report Prothom Alo.

On 2 April 2004, 10 trucks of weapons and ammunition were seized from the state-owned Chittagong Urea Fertiliser Ltd (CUFL) jetty while the consignment was being offloaded from two fishing trawlers

Around 1,500 boxes containing submachine guns, AK-47 assault rifles, carbines, Chinese pistols, rocket shells and launchers, hand grenades and bullets were recovered.

The then officer-in-charge of Karnafuli police station Ahadur Rahman filed the two separate cases in this regard the next day.

In 2014, a Chattogram court handed down death penalty to 14 people, including Abdur Rahim, ex-ministers Lutfozzaman Babar and Motiur Rahman Nizami, for smuggling 10 truckloads of arms into Chattogram during the BNP-led government's tenure in 2004.