Death in RAB custody: Rajshahi police receives Jasmine's autopsy report

Police in Rajshahi have received the autopsy report of Naogaon land office employee Sultana Jasmine who died in RAB custody.

The forensic department of Rajshahi Medical College and Hospital (RMCH) handed over the report to police on Sunday afternoon (2 April).

Rafiqul Alam, a spokesperson of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) said, "I am aware of it." But I can't reveal what's in the report."

No one will discuss this sensitive matter until the report is submitted to the High Court (HC), said the officials concerned.

On 25 March, following Jasmin's death, a three-member medical board performed the autopsy at RMCH's morgue.

The report was handed over to the police within office hours, said Kofil Uddin, the board's chairman and also the director of the hospital's forensic department.

"I cannot disclose to the media what caused the death," he said.

Subhash Chandra Barman, SI of Rajpara police station and the case's investigating officer (IO), did not want to comment on the report either.

Rajpara police station OC Ruhul Amin said that he did not inquire about the report. "Everyone will know once it's submitted before the court," he said.

The HC sought the police report and autopsy report on 27 March.

The court also sought details about RAB personnel who arrested and interrogated Sultana.

The bench of Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice Ahmed Sohel passed the orders after taking newspaper reports into cognizance regarding the issue.

Union land office employee Sultana was detained by RAB members from the Muktirmor area of Naogaon city on 22 March morning and died at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital on 24 March.

However, the elite force denied the allegation of torture. They claimed that the victim was arrested for interrogation as there was an accusation of fraudulence against her.