Death in RAB custody: HC wants autopsy report, list of those who grilled Jasmine  

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 March, 2023, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 27 March, 2023, 06:58 pm

Death in RAB custody: HC wants autopsy report, list of those who grilled Jasmine  

The High Court has sought the autopsy report and a list of the RAB members who arrested and interrogated Sultana Jasmine of Naogaon, who died in RAB custody on 24 March.

The bench of Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice Ahmed Sohel asked the authorities concerned to submit relevant documents before the court on Tuesday morning.

Sultana Jasmine, employee of a Naogaon union parishad land office, suffered brain haemorrhages after being detained by RAB on 22 March.

Supreme Court lawyer Manoj Kumar brought the media report on the custodial death to the court's attention on Monday (27 March).

The court then asked the assistant attorney general whether any case has been filed in connection with the death.

The assistant attorney general informed the court that no case has been filed in this connection so far.

Expressing dissatisfaction, the court questioned, "Does the state has no responsibility? In many cases, the state can file a case."

