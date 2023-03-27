Death in RAB custody: ASK blames culture of impunity

The Ain o Shalish Kendra (ASK) has called for justice and a fair investigation into the death of a woman who died while in custody of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in Naogaon.

Earlier on 22 March, RAB arrested Sultana Jasmin, who worked as an assistant at Chandipur Union Land Office in Naogaon, on charges of fraud.

"The family's complaint, doctors' statement and media reports clearly show there was a violation of the Constitution, existing laws and due process in Sultana's detention," the human rights organisation said in a statement on Monday (27 March).

The organisation also demanded a trial of the incident.

"This is not the first time such allegations have been made, as law and order forces are often accused of torture while holding people in custody. Such incidents are recurring due to not dealing with complaints seriously or taking necessary legal action against the responsible persons," the statement reads.

"It is necessary to investigate this complaint impartially and take legal action and ensure justice for Sultana Jasmin," it added.

RAB did not, however, inform the local police about Jasmin's arrest, according to media reports.

It was later found a case was filed against her under the Digital Security Act the day after RAB took her in custody.

According to RAB, when Jasmin fell ill after her arrest, she was first taken to Naogaon Hospital and later to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital where she died on 24 March.

Jasmin's family claimed she died from being tortured by RAB during interrogation, which the law enforcers denied.

Doctors at the Rajshahi Medical College Hospital said Jasmine had an injury on the right side of her head when she was admitted to the hospital and the CT scan report revealed there was bleeding in the brain, the ASK statement reads.

The ASK expressed deep concern over the incident and said the allegations made by Jasmin's family were very serious.