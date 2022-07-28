Death penalty to six for war crimes in Khulna

TBS Report
28 July, 2022, 11:30 am
Last modified: 28 July, 2022, 07:44 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) of Bangladesh on Thursday sentenced six war criminals to death for committing genocide, murder, and other crimes against humanity during the Liberation War in Batiaghata of Khulna.

The convicted are Amjad Hossain Howlader, Md Shahar Ali Sardar, Md Atiar Rahman Sheikh, Md Motasin Billah, Md Kamal Uddin Goldar, and Md Nazrul Islam, who is currently in hiding. They were charged on four counts of crimes against humanity.

A three-member tribunal, headed by Justice Md Shahinur Islam, gave the verdict finding the six guilty of the charges brought against them.

The tribunal in its verdict said, "It stands proved that the accused persons were engaged in committing barbaric killings, in collaborative support of the auxiliary force.

It also said the accused persons, as traitors, had acted to annihilate Hindu civilians.

"[Their] Intent was to cripple the Hindu community of a particular geographical area and also to leave a destructive effect on their daily livelihood."

The tribunal delivered the verdict after examining sixteen prosecution witnesses.

Five of the accused were present for hearing the verdict.

Originally seven suspects were named in the case. However, one of them– Mozahar Ali Sheikh – died before the indictment and the court charged six suspects.

Investigation of the case began on 15 November 2015. Two years later, on 8 August 2017, a 1027 page report against the accused was submitted to the tribunal.

war crime / Crimes against humanity

