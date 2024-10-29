Death penalty abolition not feasible in current context: Asif Nazrul tells UN rights chief

Abolishing the death penalty is not feasible in the current context, Law Affairs Adviser Dr Asif Nazrul said today (29 October).

"The death penalty is deeply ingrained in Bangladesh's legal system, spanning over a century. There are scores of ongoing trials of individuals accused of killing thousands of young people during the recent movement, making the immediate abolition of the death penalty impractical," he told visiting United Nations (UN) High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk during a meeting at his office.

He further stressed the importance of aligning any significant legal changes with societal aspirations.

Asif Nazrul stated that the United Nations Human Rights Commission is actively engaged in legal reforms to enhance the acceptance of trials under International Criminal Tribunal law.

"They have also pledged to offer support in areas such as forensic analysis, technical assistance, and capacity building," he added.

The adviser assured Volker Turk that justice would be served in these tribunals, emphasising that the trials are conducted with fairness, not out of a desire for revenge.

"Everything here is transparent. Anyone is welcome to observe the trial," he said.

When asked whether the election was discussed, the law advisor said it was not a topic of conversation at the meeting.

