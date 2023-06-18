Death in DB custody: ASK demands investigation, legal action against those involved

The Ain o Shalish Kendra (ASK) has called for an impartial investigation into the alleged death of a man while in custody of the Detective Branch of police.

The human rights body also demanded legal actions against those responsible for the "custodial death."

Alal Uddin, 50, died while undergoing treatment in hospital, six days following his stay in police custody after being arrested as a suspect in a murder case of Turag police station in the capital, ASK said in a press release on Sunday (18 June).

"According to media reports, a woman was murdered on the night of 5 June in Baunia of the capital. Her husband is the prime suspect in the case. The next evening, the doorman of the house, Alal Uddin, was brought in for questioning by the Detective Branch (DB) police," reads the release.

"On 10 June, Alal was admitted to the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR). He died on the evening of 16 June after being taken to the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICD). Relatives alleged that Alal suffered severe injuries due to torture in DB custody and later died. The relatives also complained that they were not able to get in touch with Alal since DB police picked him up on 6 June," it added.

However, according to DB police, Alal was arrested on 10 June, ASK said, adding that the police have provided no "clear and acceptable explanation" on when Alal was brought into custody, how long he was in there, why he had to be admitted to NITOR, and under what circumstances he had to be taken to the NICD.

Mentioning that it is the instruction of the High Court to inform the family and relatives within 12 hours of the arrest, ASK said, due to the frequent unprofessional and illegal behaviour of the members of law enforcing agencies, many questions and complaints arise about their structure and actions.

"The allegations raised by the family of Alal Uddin, who died in custody, deserve a fair and impartial investigation," it added.