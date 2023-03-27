Death in 'custody': HC wants autopsy report, list of those who grilled Jasmine  

TBS Report
27 March, 2023, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 27 March, 2023, 10:18 pm

Photo: Unsplash
Photo: Unsplash

The High Court has sought the autopsy report and a list of the RAB members who arrested and interrogated Sultana Jasmine of Naogaon, who died allegedly in RAB custody on 24 March.

The bench of Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice Ahmed Sohel asked the authorities concerned to submit relevant documents before the court on Tuesday morning.

Sultana Jasmine, employee of a Naogaon union parishad land office, suffered brain haemorrhages after being detained by RAB on 22 March.

Supreme Court lawyer Manoj Kumar brought media reports on the alleged custodial death to the court's attention on Monday (27 March).

The court then asked the assistant attorney general whether any case has been filed in connection with the death.

The assistant attorney general informed the court that no case has been filed in this connection so far.

Expressing dissatisfaction, the court questioned, "Does the state has no responsibility? In many cases, the state can file a case."

According to RAB, when Jasmin fell ill after her arrest, she was first taken to Naogaon Hospital and later to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital where she died on 24 March.

Jasmin's family claimed she died from being tortured by RAB during interrogation, which the law enforcers denied.  

Doctors at the Rajshahi Medical College Hospital said Jasmine had an injury on the right side of her head when she was admitted to the hospital and the CT scan report revealed there was bleeding in the brain. 

The United States on 10 December 2021 imposed sanctions on RAB and seven of its present and former top officials over allegations of human rights abuses.

