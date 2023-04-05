Death in 'custody': HC asks to withdraw Rab officials involved in Sultana's detention

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 April, 2023, 05:55 pm
05 April, 2023

Death in &#039;custody&#039;: HC asks to withdraw Rab officials involved in Sultana&#039;s detention

The High Court (HC) has directed the cabinet secretary to form a high-level committee to investigate the death of Sultana Jasmine in RAB custody.

It also ordered the authorities concerned to recall the RAB officers and members who arrested and detained Sultana Jasmine, and attach them to the RAB headquarters and take departmental action against them.

The HC bench of Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice Muhammad Mahbub Ul Islam gave the order on Wednesday (5 April) after hearing a writ petition seeking directions for the formation of a probe committee.

Supreme Court Advocate Manoj Kumar Bhowmick filed the writ petition on 28 March.

Bhowmick told The Business Standard, "The cabinet secretary will form the probe committee. He will also determine the number of members of the committee. 

"According to the court order, the committee should comprise Naogaon district judge and chief judicial magistrate."

It has also been directed to submit a report within the next 60 days after completing the investigation.

Bhowmick said the HC will give further instructions after the committee submits the report.

The court has issued a ruling asking the authorities concerned to explain the legality of detaining and interrogating a woman without filing a case under the Digital Security Act.

The home secretary, law secretary and RAB director general have been asked to respond to the rule within four weeks.

sultana jasmine / death in custody / High Court (HC)

