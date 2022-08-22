Death in custody: Family buries Sumon's body in Azimpur

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 August, 2022, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 22 August, 2022, 10:58 pm

The body of Sumon Sheikh, who died in Hatirjheel Police custody early Saturday, was buried at Azimpur graveyard in the capital Monday night in police presence.

After around 44 hours of the death, Sumon's body was handed over to his family Monday afternoon.

Sumon's father Peyar Ali received the body from Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital morgue.

Earlier on Monday afternoon, Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Tejgaon division high-ups and the family members of Sumon sat at the Hatirjheel Police Station to discuss the handover of the body and some legal issues.

Neither police nor Sumon's family disclosed anything about the discussion.

However, Sumon's brother-in-law Mosharraf Saiful, who was present at the graveyard, told reporters that they will decide on taking legal steps after discussing the matter with family members.

Sumon's wife Jannat Akter fainted at the Azimpur graveyard where she went to see her husband's body for the last time and she was later admitted to a nearby hospital.

Shahnaj AKter, Jannat's sister, told The Business Standard over phone that her sister had been unwell since her husband died and her condition deteriorated when she went to Azimpur.

"The court did not receive our complaint regarding police torture," she claimed.

On Saturday and Sunday, Sumon's family members and relatives took to the street in front of the police station demanding justice.

However, police claimed that Sumon committed suicide.

Police on Sunday night provided the media with several video footage of the CCTV camera of Hatirjheel Police Station's detention room, where Sumon was kept.

He was seen taking off his trousers and climbing to the ventilator through the grill of the room while on duty police were not seen there.

He put a polythene bag into his mouth and hanged himself from the ventilator with the trouser, according to the police.

The footages were captured on the CCTV camera from 3:32 am to 3:37am on Saturday.

