Death convict Raju arrested over Ekushey Padak recipient journo Aftab Ahmed murder case

Bangladesh

BSS
26 January, 2023, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 26 January, 2023, 05:53 pm

Related News

Death convict Raju arrested over Ekushey Padak recipient journo Aftab Ahmed murder case

BSS
26 January, 2023, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 26 January, 2023, 05:53 pm
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

Police arrested Raju Munshi who was awarded death penalty in connection with a case filed over killing of Ekushey Padak recipient photo journalist Aftab Ahmed from Dinajpur's Shalgram area today. 

Acting on a tip-off, the members of Anti-Terrorism Unit (ATU) of Bangladesh police raided frontier village Shalgram under Phulbari thana in Dinajpur in the early hours today and arrested Raju Munshi (25), son of Narej Master of village Bajita under Mirzaganj, Patuakhali. 

"Raju Munshi maintained a fugitive life after being awarded death penalty by a court in Dhaka on March 28, 2017 for killing Ekushey Padak recipient photo journalist of the Daily Ittefaq Aftab Ahmed in 2013," said police super M M Hasan Zahid of ATU at a press conference in its Baridhara office today.

He said Aftab Ahmed (78) was strangled to death by Raju Munshi along with his other accomplices at his Rampura residence on December 24, 2013. Aftab's son Manwara Ahmed Sagor filed a murder case with Rampura thana against Raju and others and a speedy tribunal awarded five persons, including Raju, death penalty on March 28, 2017. 

The five death convicts were - Billal Hossain Kislu, Habib Hawlader, Raju Munshi, Russell and car driver Humayun Kabir Mollah. 

The High Court also upheld the lower court verdict on 12 October 2022.

 

Top News

Journalist Aftab Ahmed / murder case / arrest

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

According to the CAB president Ghulam Rahman, one of the most common complaints of consumers is being deceived by sellers when it comes to the weight of goods. Photo: TBS

Has the Directorate improved consumer rights in Bangladesh?

1d | Panorama
A 2022 survey of 1,000 companies by professional services consultancy PwC found that between a sixth and a quarter had used AI in recruitment or employee retention in the past 12 months. Illustration: Bloomberg

AI is coming to your workplace. Is the world ready?

1d | Panorama
Edison Desdemona, the newly launched stellar project of Edison Real Estate, located at Bashundhara Residential Area. Photo: Courtesy

EDISON DESDEMONA: A creation like no other

2d | Habitat
BruTown by PARTI.studio. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Interesting ceiling design ideas to elevate any space

2d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

PCB recalls cricketers from BPL ahead of PSL

PCB recalls cricketers from BPL ahead of PSL

1h | TBS SPORTS
Why Misha Sawdagar became villain instead of a Hero?

Why Misha Sawdagar became villain instead of a Hero?

21m | TBS Entertainment
Cry for dollar for Ramadan imports

Cry for dollar for Ramadan imports

3h | TBS Insight
Bangladesh: Forex reserves to remain under pressure in 2023, dollar likely to be stable

Bangladesh: Forex reserves to remain under pressure in 2023, dollar likely to be stable

4h | TBS Face to Face

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

3
Illustration: TBS
Banking

16 banks at risk of capital shortfall if top 3 borrowers default

4
A frozen Beyond Burger plant-based patty. Photographer: AKIRA for Bloomberg Businessweek
Bloomberg Special

Fake meat was supposed to save the world. It became just another fad

5
Photo: Collected
Splash

Hansal Mehta responds as Twitter user calls him 'shameless' for making Faraaz

6
Ctg Port Gets A Boost: The Chattogram port officially starts to berth vessels with 10 metres drought on Monday. As of now, only 9.5m draught vessels could anchor at the port, each carrying 2,500 TEUs. But the 10m draught ship will be able to carry 4,000 TEUs, bumping up the port’s container handling capacity and bringing down costs. The photo was taken recently from the port area. Photo: Mohammed Minhaj Uddin
Bangladesh

Dollar crisis: 3 ships with 54,000 tonnes of goods get stuck at Ctg port