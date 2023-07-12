Dealing with rumours on social media a big challenge: Info minister tells EU delegate

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 July, 2023, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2023, 03:37 pm

Related News

Dealing with rumours on social media a big challenge: Info minister tells EU delegate

TBS Report
12 July, 2023, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2023, 03:37 pm
Dealing with rumours on social media a big challenge: Info minister tells EU delegate

As many of the different social media platforms were not registered in Bangladesh unlike in Europe, it was a big challenge to stem the spread of rumours through those, said Information Minister Hasan Mahmud.

Speaking to the media after meeting with representatives of the European Union at his office on Wednesday, Mahmud also said no discussions were held regarding the political programmes of either the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) or the Awami League.

"They wanted to know the role of our ministry during the election. We have said that the media in Bangladesh is private. The BTV is a state-owned channel in Bangladesh, while 35 private channels are on air.

"Our challenge is the rumours spread on social media. It has created chaos in the country. These were the challenges. The point came up that social media platforms also have a responsibility," he said.

He said according to the newly-amended laws in the EU, every such platform would now require registration.

"We have been saying this for a long time. We have asked all the social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, on behalf of the government, to be registered here according to the laws of Bangladesh. But this has not yet been done," Mahmud said.

He said although platforms complied to content removal requests, sometimes the damage had already been done.

"Because rumours spread within hours… It creates social chaos. This is a big challenge, we discussed it."

Mahmud also said he had pointed out that elections in Europe are also held under governments in power.

"By law, the same will happen in our country. We told them that.

"But during elections, the government has no power other than to do routine work. All the institutions of the government, which are concerned with elections, have their jobs entrusted to the Election Commission. I told them that. The Election Commission is very strong, they are very active."

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Top News

election / EU Delegation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Professor AHM Mustafizur Rahman. Illustration: TBS

Professor AHM Mustafizur Rahman: French accolade for lifetime research on sustainable agriculture

7h | Panorama
For Nato, the Ukraine question has no right answer

For Nato, the Ukraine question has no right answer

7h | Panorama
Andreas Kluth/Columnist . Illustration: TBS

Europe wasn't built for our era of hard power and war

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Anatomy of 'Khela Hobe': When a political slogan becomes a cross-cultural phenomenon

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Danish firms offer $1.3b for offshore wind energy project

Danish firms offer $1.3b for offshore wind energy project

1h | TBS Insight
Euclid starts mission to study the ‘dark universe’

Euclid starts mission to study the ‘dark universe’

3h | TBS Science
Most awaited 5 movies of 2023

Most awaited 5 movies of 2023

4h | TBS Entertainment
Is Threads really a 'Twitter killer'?

Is Threads really a 'Twitter killer'?

23h | Tech Talk

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
Mother Club started in 1983 and for the last 40 years, more than 20,000 girls and women have learnt swimming in this club. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Mother Club:  A 40-year-old swimming pool tucked away in a corner of Moghbazar

5
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

6
Democratic US presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop in Los Angeles, California, US, March 4, 2020/ Reuters
US Election 2020

I will be a President for all Americans, Biden says after winning presidency