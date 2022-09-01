Deal signed to set up Bangladesh’s 2nd waste-to-energy project

Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 September, 2022, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 01 September, 2022, 05:59 pm

An agreement was signed on Thursday between the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB), the Narayanganj City Corporation (NCC) and Chinese firm U&D to develop the country's second waste-based power plant.

The power plant will generate 6 MW of electricity from garbage of Narayanganj city and adjoining areas.

Welcoming the deal, LGRD and Cooperatives Minister M Tajul Islam said more such projects will be set up in different city corporation areas.

Earlier, a similar agreement was signed in December last year between the BPDB, Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and the Chinese firm CMEC to develop the country's first ever waste-based power plant in Dhaka with electricity generation capacity 42.5 MW from the garbage in the capital.

As per the agreement, Narayanganj City Corporation will supply 600 metric tons of garbage to U&D plant to generate 6 MW electricity, which the BPDB will purchase at a rate of US20.19 Cents (about Tk 20 per unit) for a period of over 25 years.

A number of associated agreements were signed between the parties to implement the projects under which the NCC will also provide 10 acres of land to set up the incineration and power plant at Jalkuri in Narayanganj city while the U&D will complete the construction of the project and start commercial operation within 15 months from the financial closing.

The agreement was signed at a function at a city hotel while State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid, NCC Mayor Salina Hayat Ivy, and Power Secretary Habibur Rahman spoke on the occasion.

Tajul Islam said the government has a plan to set up similar projects even in rural areas as part of the move to save the rivers from pollution.

"If we could not protect our rivers from pollution, they would die in course of time", he said at the event.

Nasrul Hamid said similar projects will also be taken up in all other City Corporation areas across the country.

