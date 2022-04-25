Deal signed to appoint project management consultant for Indian EZ 

Mahindra Engineering Consultant of India has been appointed as the Project Management Consultant (PMC) to establish the Government to Government (G2G) based Indian Economic Zone (EZ).

An agreement in this regard was signed in the conference room of the Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (Beza) in Dhaka on Monday.

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram K. Doraiswami attended the event as the guest of honour.

The programme was chaired by Executive Chairman Beza Sheikh Yusuf Harun.

A memorandum of understanding was signed between Bangladesh and India in June 2015 to establish an Indian economic zone.

The estimated cost of the project is Tk964.85 crore (including Indian line of credit $115 million).