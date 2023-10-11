Deadline for online registration of firearms licence holders’ data extended

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 October, 2023, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 11 October, 2023, 09:25 pm

Related News

Deadline for online registration of firearms licence holders’ data extended

The deadline has been extended as insufficient information has been received by the originally scheduled date

TBS Report
11 October, 2023, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 11 October, 2023, 09:25 pm
Representational Image: Pixabay
Representational Image: Pixabay

The government has extended the deadline for online registration of data for firearms licence holders till 15 October. 

The Dhaka District Magistrate's Office issued a notice on Wednesday (11 October) announcing the extension of the deadline. 

Earlier, the firearms branch of the Dhaka District Magistrate's Office issued a notice setting 10 October as the deadline.

However, the deadline has been extended as insufficient information has been received by the originally scheduled date.

According to the notice, firearm licences will not be renewed through the Digital Arms Management System (DAMS) if the required data is not uploaded within the designated time frame.

Top News

firearms license / Deadline extension / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Israel vs Hamas on the battlefield: When might meets guile

Israel vs Hamas on the battlefield: When might meets guile

9h | Panorama
Photo: TBS/ Salahuddin Ahmed

What should be the minimum wage for garment workers?

12h | Panorama
Cracks run through a partially dried-up river bed. Photo: REUTERS

Unlocking every dollar for a world in crisis

1d | Panorama
The layout is reconfigured to maximise both living and entertainment areas. Photo: Courtesy

Renovation, not demolition

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Is Hamas a more sophisticated force than Israel imagined?

Is Hamas a more sophisticated force than Israel imagined?

1h | TBS World
Why does Israel have to think before a land attack?

Why does Israel have to think before a land attack?

2h | TBS World
What is the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah?

What is the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah?

4h | TBS World
Hamas broke into Israel by breaking the ‘Smart Fence’?

Hamas broke into Israel by breaking the ‘Smart Fence’?

5h | TBS World