Deadline for online registration of firearms licence holders’ data extended

The government has extended the deadline for online registration of data for firearms licence holders till 15 October.

The Dhaka District Magistrate's Office issued a notice on Wednesday (11 October) announcing the extension of the deadline.

Earlier, the firearms branch of the Dhaka District Magistrate's Office issued a notice setting 10 October as the deadline.

However, the deadline has been extended as insufficient information has been received by the originally scheduled date.

According to the notice, firearm licences will not be renewed through the Digital Arms Management System (DAMS) if the required data is not uploaded within the designated time frame.