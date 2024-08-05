Deadliest day: At least 94 killed across Bangladesh

Protesters charge at ruling party activists, who were attacking them, with sticks during a clash in Jatrabari of the capital on 4 August afternoon. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/TBS

At least 94 people were killed and scores injured as alleged ruling party supporters and law enforcers engaged in deadly clashes with protesters across the country yesterday, the first day of "total non-cooperation" called by the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.

It was the deadliest day in terms of both fatalities and clashes since the quota reform movement began. Reports of fatalities including 13 policemen in Siraj- ganj and another in Cumilla - trickled in throughout the day.

The death toll is feared to rise as many were admitted to hospitals in critical conditions and with bullet wounds while different media outlets reported different tallies as of 1am today.

Amid the situation, the government announced a three-day general holiday and the indefinite extension of the curfew starting from 6pm [yesterday] without a break.

The day began with an eerie calm with public transportation hardly seen on Dha- ka's roads.

However, reports of clashes began to emerge shortly before midday, with casualty numbers rising fast throughout the day from across the country. The violence was not confined to the capital but spread nationwide.

The first report of fatality came at 11:50am from Munshiganj, where two construction workers were shot dead on their way to work during a clash between the protesters, and the police and pro-government activists.

The death of another person in the district was confirmed later. Then reports of violence and deaths would continue to pour in from various parts of the country.

Meanwhile, at 12:30pm, the High Court said all citizens have the right to participate in peaceful assemblies and emphasised that the police must follow legal directives.

The court also dismissed the writ petition seeking an order against direct shooting during protests.

In another development, the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, the platform spearheading the protests, declared, "After the one-point, none of their orders are valid. Therefore, the curfew announced from 6pm has been declared ineffective."

The platform also moved up its "Long March to Dhaka" for today, a day earlier than initially planned. Besides, they announced the fresh programme for today, including workers' rally at the Shahbagh intersection, and a women's rally at 5pm at Central Shaheed Minar.

A day earlier on Saturday, the nation witnessed a huge but peaceful gathering of protesters at the Shaheed Minar. The protesters ended the

day with the call for the resignation of the current government and the formation of an "acceptable and inclusive" national government.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan on 29 July said the government had received information of 147 deaths in clashes during the quota reform protests that turned violent from 16 July.

Deaths in Dhaka

Tahidul Islam, an office assistant who worked at Mohakhali DOHS, was shot dead in Farmgate. He was rushed to DMCH where the on-duty doctors declared him dead, according to one Tamjid, who brought him to the hospital.

Rezaul Karim Rouf, a student at Daffodil International University, was killed after he was shot dead during a clash in Karwan Bazar. He was taken to the DMCH, where doctors declared him dead.

In Mirpur, at least two people were killed during clashes. Of them, Miraz, aged 24, was shot in his chest reportedly with a shotgun, The identity of another person could not be confirmed immediately.

Another 18 injured, eight with bullet wounds, were hospitalised.

In Uttara, at least one student and an Al leader were killed during Clashes between protesters and supporters of the ruling Awami League. Besides, at least 30 people with bullet injuries were receiving treatment

at three local hospitals. The deceased Al leader has been Identified as Dhaka North AL Ward- 1 former president Anwarul Islam,

The deceased student was Mahim, 17. He died while on the way to the hospital.

In Jigatola, one student was shot to death. The deceased has been identified as Abdullah Siddiqui, 23, a student of Habibullah Bahar Degree College. He was taken to the hospital at around 4pm where the doctors declared him dead.

In Savar, a dead body was left at the Dhamrai upazila health complex.

"Some locals brought a dead body to the hospital at around 1:20pm. As far as we know, he died at least an hour and a half before the body was brought to the hospital." said Ahmedul Huq, a residential doctor at Dhamrai Upazila Health Complex.

At least three more people have died in Dhaka. Their bodies were taken to DMCH. However, protesters took the bodies of two from authorities and led a procession carrying the bodies. The deceased were in their

early to mid-208. Their identities could not be confirmed immediately.

The remaining deceased has been identified as Jewel, 28, a private job holder.

Also, reports of firing were also reported from the Dhanmondi area, Two TBS journalists came under attack in the area.

Attacks on cops

In Sirajganj, 13 policemen were among 25 people who were killed during day-long clashes and attacks, Strajganj Additional District Magistrate Litus Lowrence Chiran told TBS at night.

The policemen were killed in an attack on the Enayet Police Station. Rajshahi Range Additional DIG (Crime Management) Bijoy Basak told TBS, "Thousands of sabo teurs attacked the police station at around 12pm. They beat the policemen to death. Some were killed by drowning."

According to police headquarters, several police stations across the country, including those in the capital's Jatrabari and Khilgaon, came under attack, resulting in injuries to 300 policemen.

In Cumilla, a police constable of Elliotganj Highway Police Outpost was beaten to death.

The deceased has been identified as Constable Md Ershad Ali, Cumilla Highway Region Police Superinten dent Md Khairul Alam told TBS.

"The protesters attacked the police outpost out of nowhere. Policemen then took shelter on the roof. Ershad couldn't climb up on time. They beat him to death," said Khairul. Another 32 with bullet injuries were undergoing treatment at the hospital, he added.

City councillor, AL leaders among dead

At least eight people were killed during clashes between supporters of the AL and its various units, including BCL, Jubo League, and protesters in Lakhsmipur as of 8:20pm yesterday. Besides, at least 15 injured are also receiving treatment there.

In Rangpur, at least five people, including a councillor of Rangpur City Corporation, were killed. Besides, so others, including journalists, have suffered injuries, reports Samakal.

Three of the deceased have been identified as Rangpur City Corporation's Ward-4 councillor and Porsur- am Thana AL President Haradhan Roy Hara; Swechchhasebak League leader Khairul Alam Sabuj: Jubo League leader Masum.

In Narsingdi, six AL leaders and activists were beaten to death by the protesters when they opened fire on the protesters in Madhabdi upazila, UNB reports.

In Barisal, Tutul Chowdhury, 60, a leader of the AL for Barishal's ward number 12, was killed in a clash.

A youth was shot dead in Cumilla at around 1:30pm. The deceased has been identified as Abdul Razzaque Rubel, 26.

There were also reports of eight killed in Feni, five each in Bogura and Sylhet; four in Kishoreganj; three each in Pabna and Sherpur: and one each in Joypurhat, Cox's Ba zar, and Magura.