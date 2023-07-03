Dead newborn baby found near under-construction Buet centre

The body of a dead newborn baby was found in the middle of two roads near the under-construction Buet Centre in the city on Sunday.

Being informed, Sub-Inspector (SI) Udayan Barua of Chowkbazar Police Station recovered the body of a one-day-old newborn baby (son) wrapped in a red cloth from the spot in the afternoon.

The on-duty doctor declared it dead when it was rushed to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital at around 4:00pm, he added.

The body has been kept at the hospital morgue for post-mortem.

It is not known who left the body of the newborn baby there in the absence of everyone. The newborn will be approximately one day old, SI Udayan Barua.