Dead dolphin, 12 feet long, washes ashore in Kuakata

Bangladesh

02 September, 2021, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 02 September, 2021, 07:44 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A dead dolphin, 12 feet long, washed ashore on Kuakata beach in Patuakhali Thursday. 

Locals spotted the carcass around 11 am, four kilometres east of Zero Point, reports Prothom Alo. 

Local fishermen said the dolphin may have floated ashore in high tide at dawn. 

Kuakata Dolphin Conservation Committee Team Leader Ruman Imtiaz Tushar said, "This is the largest dead dolphin that has washed ashore here. It has bruises on its face and a rope tied to its tail."

Kalapara Upazila Senior Fisheries Officer Apu Saha said local fishermen informed him of the incident. However, he could not confirm the dolphin's cause of death. 

"The dead dolphin has already been buried. The reason why these dolphins are winding up dead will be investigated," he added. 

In the last nine months, 12 dead dolphins have washed ashore on Kuakata beach. Of them, nine came within the month of August alone. 

Last year, at least seven dead dolphins were found on the Kuakata coast.
 

Dead Dolphin / Kuakata beach

