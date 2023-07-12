DBL Group managing director voted as 2023 Local SDG Pioneer

MA Jabbar, the managing director of DBL Group has been voted as the 2023 Local SDG Pioneer, according to a LinkedIn post by The Global Compact Network Bangladesh.

"A multi-stakeholder selection group of representatives from the private sector, academia, Global Compact Network Bangladesh Board, and the UN system selected Jabbar's nomination as the winning application," the post said.

He was voted after a rigorous and competitive selection process to review numerous applications from diverse sectors of Bangladesh.