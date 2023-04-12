DB police arrest 3 along with 1500 rifle rounds in Cox's Bazar

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
12 April, 2023, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 12 April, 2023, 06:13 pm

DB police arrest 3 along with 1500 rifle rounds in Cox&#039;s Bazar

The Detective Branch of Police (DB) arrested three persons and seized more than 1500 rifle rounds in separate operations in Cox's Bazar today (12 April).

The arrestees are Md Humayun Kabir (23) and Md Riaz Uddin (31) from Varuakhali union of Cox's Bazar Sadar upazila and  Md Abdul Malek (21) from Dalipara.

Being tipped off police searched a CNG and recovered the rifle rounds from the possession of  Riyaz and Humayun. Based on their information, Malek was arrested from Chauphaldandi on Tuesday night.

"The arrestees deal in arms and supply the weapons to various terrorists in the country including in Rohingya camps," said Cox's Bazar Superintendent of Police Md Mahfuzul Islam in a press conference later that day.

He said the main culprit of the gang has been identified,

A case has been filed in Ramu Police Station in this regard, the Police officer added.

