DB chief warns of strict action against hoarding onions

A pile of onion. File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
A pile of onion. File Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Strict action will be taken against traders hoarding onions or selling them at higher prices, Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Harun-Or-Rashid said today.

"Some traders are stockpiling onions and trying to sell them at higher prices. They should be brought under law," Harun said while talking to reporters at his office.

India's export embargo sends onion prices soaring to Tk220 per kg

However, the DB police are working at Chawkbazar and Shyambazar areas to control onion price, he said.

The price of onion jumped over Tk200 per kg in Dhaka and other parts of the country on Saturday, after Indian authorities announced export ban on the essential kitchen item till March 2024.

 

