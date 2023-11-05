DB arrests two over torching of bus, police vehicle on 28 Oct

The arrestees were nabbed following a raid in the Khilgaon area. Photo: Courtesy

The Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has arrested two people in connection with the torching of a bus and a police vehicle in the capital's Mouchak area on 28 October.

"The arrestees are Mohiuddin Hridoy, 36, and Md Almain Mahin, 33. They are members of Ramna Thana Juba Dal and Chhatra Dal," ADC (Ramna) Mishu Biswas told The Business Standard on Sunday (5 November).

"They torched a bus of Palaka Paribahan on Mouchak flyover and a police vehicle on 28 October. They confessed to have been ordered to do so by top BNP leaders and under the direct guidance of Dhaka South Jubu Dal Member Secretary Rabiul Islam Noyon," he added.

DB said they were arrested from the capital's Khilgaon area following a raid.

The police official said Rabiul Islam Noyon is currently on the run.

But efforts are way to arrest him.

At least two people, including a police constable, were killed and scores injured as parts of Dhaka turned into battlefields as BNP activists, law enforcers and Awami League activists locked into violent clashes on 28 October.

The opposition party then announced a hartal on 29 October, which was marred with incidents including arson attacks on buses and clashes with police, resulting in three deaths.

Meanwhile, dozens of cases were filed against BNP leaders and the party's Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir was arrested in a case over vandalism of the chief justice's residence during the 28 October rally.

The BNP then announced a three-day nationwide blockade starting Tuesday to protest against the detention of Mirza Fakhrul, the attacks on the 28 October citywide rallies and the killing of numerous party activists.