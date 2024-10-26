DB arrests Sheikh family scion Moin Abdullah from capital
Moin was arrested from Gulshan-2 early today
Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has arrested Sheikh family member Hasnat Abdullah's son Moin Abdullah from the capital.
Moin was arrested from Gulshan-2 early today (26 October), confirmed Deputy Commissioner of DMP's Media and Public Relations division Muhammad Talebur Rahman.
"Moin has been arrested. There are various cases under the Explosives Act and several sections of the Penal Code in Barishal against him," Talebur added.