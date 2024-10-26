DB arrests Sheikh family scion Moin Abdullah from capital

Sheikh family member Moin Abdullah has been arrested by DB on 26 October. Photo: TBS

Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has arrested Sheikh family member Hasnat Abdullah's son Moin Abdullah from the capital.

Moin was arrested from Gulshan-2 early today (26 October), confirmed Deputy Commissioner of DMP's Media and Public Relations division Muhammad Talebur Rahman.

"Moin has been arrested. There are various cases under the Explosives Act and several sections of the Penal Code in Barishal against him," Talebur added.