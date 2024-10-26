DB arrests Sheikh family scion Moin Abdullah from capital

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 October, 2024, 09:45 am
Last modified: 26 October, 2024, 09:46 am

Related News

DB arrests Sheikh family scion Moin Abdullah from capital

Moin was arrested from Gulshan-2 early today

TBS Report
26 October, 2024, 09:45 am
Last modified: 26 October, 2024, 09:46 am
Sheikh family member Moin Abdullah has been arrested by DB on 26 October. Photo: TBS
Sheikh family member Moin Abdullah has been arrested by DB on 26 October. Photo: TBS

Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has arrested Sheikh family member Hasnat Abdullah's son Moin Abdullah from the capital.

Moin was arrested from Gulshan-2 early today (26 October), confirmed Deputy Commissioner of DMP's Media and Public Relations division Muhammad Talebur Rahman.

"Moin has been arrested. There are various cases under the Explosives Act and several sections of the Penal Code in Barishal against him," Talebur added.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Top News

Moin Abdullah / Sheikh Family / arrest

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Compared to a stock Hilux, Anan’s one is properly equipped for off-road duties with a custom metal front bumper, snorkel to improve its wading capacity and sits higher on larger off-road tyres. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

1997 Toyota Hilux: A rare, ultimate adventure machine

2h | Wheels
Sketch: TBS

BCS age cap: How old is too old?

18h | Panorama
Photo: Caltech

Quantum computing: It's not just a ‘bit’ more powerful

19h | Tech
Photo: Courtesy

Wearing vs styling: Embracing your inner stylist

21h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Iran VS Israel: What are their attack and defence capabilities?

Iran VS Israel: What are their attack and defence capabilities?

25m | Videos
Where was Israel's Prime Minister Netanyahu during the attack on Iran?

Where was Israel's Prime Minister Netanyahu during the attack on Iran?

45m | Videos
Israel is attacking Iran

Israel is attacking Iran

55m | Videos
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi is out of jail

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi is out of jail

1h | Videos