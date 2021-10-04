DB arrests Qcoom owner Ripon Mia 

The Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has arrested controversial e-commerce platform Qcoom owner Ripon Mia.

He was nabbed from Dhaka on Sunday.

DMP Assistant Commissioner (Media and Public Relations) Abu Taleb confirmed the news to The Business Standard.

A press briefing will be held around 12pm in this regard.

Qcoom was in a Criminal Investigation Department (CID) list of e-commerce companies those reportedly swindled thousands of crores of taka from customers in the name of selling products, online investments and e-loans on e-commerce platforms and social media.

CID Cyber Police Centre Additional Deputy Inspector General Kamrul Ahsan told TBS that they were conducting a shadow investigation into the incidents of deception with customers by e-commerce companies.

The other suspected e-commerce sites, eLoan and gaming app are - Evaly, ringID, Eorange, Dhamaka Shopping, Shirajganj Shop, Alesha Mart, Adyan Mart, Dalal Plus, SPC World Express, Aladin's Prodip, Boom Boom, Priyoshop, 24tkt, Needs, Nirapod Shop, Play & Win, Daraz, Tiktiki, Shop Up e-loans, Shadhin, Uthao Cash, RapidCash- Quick Online eLoans App, Shahoj Life & lively, e-Shop India and BD Like.