DB arrests Qcoom owner Ripon Mia 

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
04 October, 2021, 10:50 am
Last modified: 04 October, 2021, 12:01 pm

Related News

DB arrests Qcoom owner Ripon Mia 

TBS Report 
04 October, 2021, 10:50 am
Last modified: 04 October, 2021, 12:01 pm
Ripon Mia. Photo: TBS
Ripon Mia. Photo: TBS

The Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has arrested controversial e-commerce platform Qcoom owner Ripon Mia.

He was nabbed from Dhaka on Sunday.

DMP Assistant Commissioner (Media and Public Relations) Abu Taleb confirmed the news to The Business Standard. 

A press briefing will be held around 12pm in this regard. 

Qcoom was in a Criminal Investigation Department (CID) list of e-commerce companies those reportedly swindled thousands of crores of taka from customers in the name of selling products, online investments and e-loans on e-commerce platforms and social media.

CID Cyber Police Centre Additional Deputy Inspector General Kamrul Ahsan told TBS that they were conducting a shadow investigation into the incidents of deception with customers by e-commerce companies. 

The other suspected e-commerce sites, eLoan and gaming app are - Evaly, ringID, Eorange, Dhamaka Shopping, Shirajganj Shop, Alesha Mart, Adyan Mart, Dalal Plus, SPC World Express, Aladin's Prodip, Boom Boom, Priyoshop, 24tkt, Needs, Nirapod Shop, Play & Win, Daraz, Tiktiki, Shop Up e-loans, Shadhin, Uthao Cash, RapidCash- Quick Online eLoans App, Shahoj Life & lively, e-Shop India and BD Like.

 

Top News

Qcoom / e-commerce / Scam / DB / DMP

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Tyre raring to roll but for lack of policy support

Tyre raring to roll but for lack of policy support

4h | Videos
Story of Sheroo

Story of Sheroo

1d | Videos
Does banning foreign channels mean progress for local channels?

Does banning foreign channels mean progress for local channels?

1d | Videos
Tomorrow’ wins Best Animation Film award at Cannes

Tomorrow’ wins Best Animation Film award at Cannes

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 
Bangladesh

Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

No more foreign channels on cable TV

3
One of the richest baburchis in the country, Salam Baburchi, still opts to be hands-on and very much involved in the cooking process of his catering service. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Panorama

Meet Haji Salam Miah: The cook who popularised Basmati kacchi in Bangladesh

4
BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students
Education

BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students

5
India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets
RMG

India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets

6
Picture: Courtesy
Startups

Go Zayaan receives Tk22 crore foreign investment