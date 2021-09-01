Days in custody was like a long nightmare: Pori Moni

Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 September, 2021, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 01 September, 2021, 06:37 pm

Pori Moni made the statement during a telephone interview with The Business Standard

TBS Report
01 September, 2021, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 01 September, 2021, 06:37 pm
Actor Samsunnahar Smriti, alias Pori Moni, said that her 27-days in police custody felt like a long nightmare.

Pori Moni made the statement during a telephone interview with The Business Standard on Wednesday.

During the interview, Pori Moni said that the constant visits from law enforcement and media personnel at her rented flat also created problems for the other residents of the building.

In these circumstances, her landlord has asked her to leave the building premises and search for living quarters elsewhere.

Speaking about the eviction notice, Pori Moni said, "Not everyone is accustomed to seeing a camera in front of their faces every day. Shoving cameras at the faces of people who are not used to it results in public discomfort and fellow residents of the building I reside in feel the same."

Speaking about work and future projects, Pori Moni said, "I have not talked to any director regarding any films yet. I am planning to talk to directors about future projects as soon as I have settled in.

"I want to go in front of a camera and start working as soon as possible," added Pori.

