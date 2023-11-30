Daylong hartal: 161 BGB platoons, 442 RAB patrol teams deployed

A total of 161 platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have been deployed across the country to maintain law and order as the daylong countrywide hartal called by the BNP is underway since this morning.

Twenty-two of the platoons have been deployed in Dhaka and adjoining districts to avert any untoward incident, said sources at BGB headquarters on Thursday.

Besides, 442 patrol teams of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have been deployed across the country, including 146 patrol teams in the capital, as arson attacks on vehicles have been happening.

Members of BGB and RAB have been performing their duties to ensure safety of lives and properties in the country since the opposition parties began observing blockades and hartal from the end of last month.