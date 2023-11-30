Daylong hartal: 161 BGB platoons, 442 RAB patrol teams deployed

Bangladesh

UNB
30 November, 2023, 11:40 am
Last modified: 30 November, 2023, 11:49 am

Related News

Daylong hartal: 161 BGB platoons, 442 RAB patrol teams deployed

UNB
30 November, 2023, 11:40 am
Last modified: 30 November, 2023, 11:49 am
File photo of RAB and BGB. Photo: Collected
File photo of RAB and BGB. Photo: Collected

A total of 161 platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have been deployed across the country to maintain law and order as the daylong countrywide hartal called by the BNP is underway since this morning.

Twenty-two of the platoons have been deployed in Dhaka and adjoining districts to avert any untoward incident, said sources at BGB headquarters on Thursday.

Besides, 442 patrol teams of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have been deployed across the country, including 146 patrol teams in the capital, as arson attacks on vehicles have been happening.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Members of BGB and RAB have been performing their duties to ensure safety of lives and properties in the country since the opposition parties began observing blockades and hartal from the end of last month.

Top News

BGB / RAB / Hartal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustartion:TBS

Low tax-GDP ratio: Reluctant taxpayers, faulty structure

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

I am afraid even to post a thank you note on Facebook: Khadija

3h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Towards a brighter tomorrow: India's G20 presidency and the dawn of a new multilateralism

3h | Panorama
Mugger crocodiles are among the most docile crocodile species. Considered extinct, one was ‘rescued’ near Pabna in 2018, after 50 years. But rescued from what? PHOTO: MUNTASIR AKASH

'Successfully rescued' or 'forcefully removed'?

3h | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Why is Google deleting inactive accounts?

Why is Google deleting inactive accounts?

13h | Tech Talk
Ukraine is trying to increase exports amid fears

Ukraine is trying to increase exports amid fears

16h | TBS World
Cats and dogs in the whole house of one bigha of land in Narayanganj!

Cats and dogs in the whole house of one bigha of land in Narayanganj!

15h | TBS Stories
Referees being helped by British Airways pilots to improve VAR chaos

Referees being helped by British Airways pilots to improve VAR chaos

14h | TBS SPORTS