Daylong cattle expo in Ctg city on Friday

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 January, 2023, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2023, 09:57 pm

A daylong Chattogram Cattle Expo is going to be held at Outer Stadium in the Kazir Dewri area of Chattogram city on Friday.

"100 naturally reared bulls from 32 agro farms in Chattogram will be showcased at the event," Chattogram Cattle Expo-2023 President Borhanul Hasan Chowdhury said at a press conference held at Chattogram Press Club's auditorium on Wednesday.

On the sideline of the expo, a seminar on educational aspects of the agro-industry will be held at the expo venue at 10 am where young and educated entrepreneurs will share their knowledge on cattle farming.

Chattogram Veterinary and Animal Science University Vice Chancellor ASM Lutful Ahsan will grace the seminar as chief guest.  

Agro-farm entrepreneurs participating in the expo will highlight educational aspects of cattle rearing and how to fatten those using natural foods so that enthusiastic youths can be encouraged and inspired in cattle farming.

As the chief guest, Chattogram City Corporation Mayor M Rezaul Karim Chowdhury will attend the second session to be held at the venue at 3 pm.

Channel I Director and New Editor Shykh Seraj, Chattogram City Awami League General Secretary AJM Nashir Uddin, Chattogram District Animal Resources Officer Md Dolowar Hossain, Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industry President M Mahbubul Alam, President of Chattogram Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Khalilur Rahman will also be present.

In the day-long event, there will also be a display of local traditions and culture, stories of the rise of young educated entrepreneurs, a cattle fashion show, and a cultural function, Borhanul Hassan Chowdhury added.

Chattogram Cattle Farmers Association General Secretary Mohammad Akhter Hossain Jackie, Channel I Chattogram Bureau Chief Chowdhury Farid, and others were also present at the press conference.

