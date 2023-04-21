Day temperature may fall by 1-3°C in next 24 hours

Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Bangladesh Meteorological Department today predicted that day temperature may fall by 1-3°C and night temperature may fall slightly over the country.

The Met office also forecasted rain/thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty/squally wind likely over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions with hails at isolated places in the next 24 hours commencing at 9am Friday.

Severe heat wave is sweeping over the districts of Rajshshi, Pabna, Jashore, Chuadanga and Kushtia, it also said.

Mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping over Dhaka division and the rest parts of Rajshahi and Khulna divisions and the districts of Rangpur, Dinajpur, Moulvibazar, Rangamati, Bandarban and Bhola and it may abate some places.

The highest temperature of the country was recorded on Thursday 42.8°C at Chuadanga and the minimum temperature Friday was 20.9 degrees Celsius at Sylhet.

The sun sets at 6:22pm today and rises at 5:31am tomorrow in the capital.

