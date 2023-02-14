Day-long UK Education Expo held in Ctg

A day-long "UK Education Expo" was held in Chattogram on Tuesday with the participation of representatives of nine UK universities and about 200 Bangladeshi students.

Student Connect, a leading representative for the universities in the UK, organised the event at Radisson Blu in the port city to liaise with UK universities regarding higher education.

The British Council also participated in the expo.

At the event, representatives of UK universities discussed overall issues including existing qualifications, and the academic status of the students, and offered higher education opportunities according to merit.

Tuhin Ahmed, executive director of Student Connect, told The Business Standard, "We do not charge any fees from students as we are paid by the educational institutions we represent. We serve students as a direct representative of over 100 UK higher education institutions."

"We have a total of eight offices in five countries including Bangladesh," he added.

According to the organisers, Student Connect is a UK higher education organisation specialising in supporting international students to achieve their academic aspirations at all levels of study.

It supports students in admissions, visa assessment, English language tests, scholarship and accommodation arrangements, free counselling by expert counsellors, pre-departure guidance, on-arrival guidance, and free visa extension.

