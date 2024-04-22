Day labourers toil as mercury rising

Braving the blistering heat, farmers work at a soybean field in Raipur of Lakshmipur on Friday. Farmers in many parts of the country have reduced their working hours to avoid working at noon, due to intense heat, as the heat wave has spread over the country’s 43 districts. Photo: TBS

The sun sears their skin, and the humidity drains every drop of moisture from their bodies. Yet, day labourers across the country continue their work, with some forced to adjust their work hours to beat the unforgiving sun, even if it means earning less.

Visiting different areas of Dhaka yesterday, it was observed that there were fewer people and vehicles on the roads, with many shops closed. However, amidst this, numerous labourers were seen venturing out in search of livelihood.

With fewer people out and about in the heat, the earnings of transport workers are dwindling in urban areas, while in rural areas farmers push on as their crops cannot afford to wait for cooler temperatures.

It feels like the sky is raining fire dust, remarked rickshaw puller Hashem Uddin, while resting under the Moghbazar Flyover. "When I venture onto the main road, my hands and feet feel like they're burning."

"Only Allah saves the poor like us," said Hashem.

Ride-sharing operators also see more passengers, but drivers like Billal Hossain find it tough to share rides for long periods due to the unbearable heat.

Many rickshaw pullers were seen resting in the shade, unable to endure the heat for extended periods. Although they may charge slightly more due to the conditions, they struggle to operate their rickshaws for long durations.

Rickshaw driver Noor Mohammad said there was an increase in passengers but he suffers from tingling in his head and severe headaches due to the intense sun.

Noor E Alam, a roadside sock vendor in Shahbagh. He has seen his sales plummet by more than 50% over the past three days. Once averaging over Tk3,000 daily, he now struggles to reach Tk1,500.

Despite using a large umbrella for shade, Alam still sweats profusely. He laments, "It's been tough lately. Sales are nonexistent during midday."

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has reported that the heat wave is spreading over 43 districts of the country, and the highest temperature of the season was recorded at 42.6 degrees Celsius on Saturday in Jashore.

Chuadanga, another district hit by extreme heat waves, recorded a temperature of 42.4 degrees.

Dhaka's maximum temperature on Saturday was 40.4 degrees, the highest this season. Dhaka's temperature decreased on Sunday, recorded at 38.2 degrees but the suffering remains unbearable.

Traffic police burns under sun

Traffic police, including inspectors and sergeants, were hesitant to discuss the challenges they face in the scorching heat. They all stated they were prohibited from speaking to the media, but none revealed the reason for the restriction.

However, one traffic officer, speaking anonymously, said heat rising from the road and the lack of shade make it tough, causing fatigue and even dozing off while standing.

Despite efforts by the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) to provide umbrellas and juice, it's not enough to ease their discomfort, said the officer.

He said the ongoing heatwave is leading to dehydration, headaches, weakness, and even heat stroke among some officers.

Md Munibur Rahman, additional police commissioner (Traffic Division) of DMP, told TBS that all eight traffic divisions of the DMP are receiving pure drinking water and food saline.

"This support will continue as long as the intense heat persists. Health guidelines advise traffic officers not to gather closely, to always use umbrellas, and to seek shade whenever possible," he added.

Support for transport workers

Transport owners have stepped up to support their workers during the ongoing heatwave.

Md Al Amin, a helper at Sonar Bangla Paribahan on the Dhaka-Sherpur route, described feeling restless in the summer heat. To find relief, he opens the car door and stands by the gate, seeking whatever breeze he can find.

Meanwhile, Mujahid, a helper at Bihang Paribahan in Dhaka city, lamented the lack of airflow. He often feels so thirsty that it seems unbearable.

Another driver, Mithu, noted a decrease in passengers due to the extreme heat, making it difficult to stand outside the bus for long. He now calls out to passengers from inside the sun.

Md Shawkat Ali Babul, joint secretary of the Dhaka Road Transport owners Association, said they have instructed bus drivers and helpers to protect themselves from the sun and provided guidelines for staying hydrated with safe water and juices.

They even are also reimbursing workers for these additional expenses to maintain the guidelines.

Enamul Islam, who drives the Kiran Travel bus on the Dhaka-Nalitabari route, said he appreciated the support of bus owners, who now cover the expenses of providing ample water, including cold water, to help alleviate the heat's effects on workers.

Anwar Hossain Babul, the master at Green Land Transport Counter, said there is a decrease in drivers due to the heat, resulting in some drivers having to cover extra trips.

"Additionally, many driver helpers are unavailable, further exacerbating the situation," he added.

Farmers adjust work hours

Abul Kashem, a farmer from Lakhsmipur's Raipur Upazila, explained how they've adjusted their schedules to avoid the worst of the heat. "A week ago, those who worked from 8am to 1pm for Tk400 are now working from 6am to 11am for the same pay."

"Others, who used to work all day for Tk600, now work from 6am to 11am, then resuming from 4pm to 6pm," he added.

Field labourer Ismail shared how he copes by bringing plenty of water to the field but never ceased working. "To make life easier, we also sing while working."

Local farmers noted that crops like soybeans, almonds, sunflowers, vegetables, and paddy are cultivated in the district between April and mid-May, requiring intensive labour despite the weather challenges.

Meanwhile, extreme heat in Chuadanga is causing paddy and vegetable plants to dry up, leading to potential crop failure, said local farmers. With temperatures ranging from 40 to 42 degrees, crops like boro paddy and various vegetables are at risk.

Bivas Chandra Saha, deputy director of the Chuadanga Agricultural Extension Department, said despite efforts to irrigate and retain moisture, many fields are drying up prematurely, leading to reduced rice yields and spoiled vegetables.

Another official of the local agriculture office said the declining water levels are making irrigation challenging. As a result, the production of paddy is expected to fall short of the target, leading to a shortage this Boro season.

Asadul Islam, a farmer from Bhimpur village in Naogaon Sadar, expressed concern about the upcoming rice harvesting season. "If the temperatures remain high, there might be a shortage of labour for the harvest. Workers are already leaving the fields before noon due to the intense heat."