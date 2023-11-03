Day labourer succumbs to hornet stings in Ctg 

Hornet sting causes anaphylactic shock in the body. This can lead to an allergic reaction.

Asian giant hornets can quickly destroy a hive full of bees. Photo: Washington State Department of Agriculture/Handout via Reuters
Asian giant hornets can quickly destroy a hive full of bees. Photo: Washington State Department of Agriculture/Handout via Reuters

A day labourer died after suffering hornet stings while cutting branches of a tree at Sikdar Para village of Betagi union under Rangunia upazila in Chattogram on Friday (3 November) morning.

The deceased was identified as Raja Mia (40), son of Enamul Hoque hailing from Ward-5 of the union.

He is survived by a wife and two children.

Shafiul Alam, chairman of Betagi Union Parishad, said Raja Mia went to cut branches of a tree of his neighbour Nuru Mia in the morning.

"He did not know there was a nest of hornets on the tree. At around 8:30am a swarm of hornets attacked him leaving him critically injured. Locals rescued him and rushed him to Rangunia Upazila Health Complex where on-duty doctors declared him dead. He was buried after Namaz-e-Janaza in the afternoon", he added.  

Dr Upama, emergency medical officer of Rangunia Upazila Health Complex, told The Business Standard, said a person named Raja was brought dead to the health complex in the morning. But, the reason for his death is not stated in the register.

She said hornet sting causes anaphylactic shock in the body. This can lead to an allergic reaction. People suffering one or two hornet stings can be saved. But if a swarm of hornets sting a person it can be lethal.

Asian giant hornets / Bangladesh

