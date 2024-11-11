Day 3 underway: Suffering mounts as RMG workers keep Dhaka-Mymensingh highway blocked

Readymade garment workers from TNZ Apparels Limited continue blocking the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway over unpaid wages for 50 hours since the morning of 9 November 2024. This photo was captured on Monday, 11 November 2024. Photo: TBS

Demanding unpaid wages, hundreds of RMG workers of TNZ Group resumed their protest this morning (11 November) for the third day at the Maleker Bari area in Gazipur by blocking the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway — leaving thousands of commuters reeling in massive tailbacks.

The blockade, which started on Saturday (9 November) morning, has caused severe traffic disruptions, virtually disconnecting Dhaka from Tangail, Mymensingh and some other districts.

Long-route buses, private vehicles and different types of cargo vehicles have been left stranded in roughly 20 kilometres of road on both sides of the highway for more than 50 hours.

Yesterday, at least 30 other factories were shut down to prevent further unrest. Due to the blockade, at least 20 factories located in the area announced holiday today as well.

The protesting workers, many of whom are staying on the road the whole day and overnight in shifts, have refused to withdraw the blockade until they are paid two months' arrears. TNZ Apparels Limited Group operates six apparel factories in Gazipur.

"We worked our fingers to the bone, but they are not paying us. We are demanding what they owe us. We'll go home the moment they pay us," said one of the workers, who spent the night on the road along with his colleagues.

The tailbacks have forced many - travellers and locals - to walk to their destinations.

Passengers and drivers of the vehicles stuck in the tailback have become furious at the government and authorities' lack of effective measures to resolve the crisis.

"Everything must have a limit. An important highway has been closed for three days. But the authorities are doing nothing. This is absolutely unacceptable," said Mymensingh-bound Kalim Uddin as he tried to calm down his child on his lap.

Due to the heavy pressure of vehicles, gridlocks have spread on the roads connected to the highway since last night, as well after Gazipur police started diverting traffic to these alternative routes.

However, the highway's tailbacks did not get longer, as many vehicles have been avoiding this route after learning about the blockade.

Police and army personnel have been trying to convince the workers to withdraw from the blockade but to no avail. They hope the labour ministry and the apparel associations will take initiatives to solve the crisis as soon as possible.