Day 2 of Khulna strike: Commuters suffer as bus, launch services suspended ahead of BNP rally

Commuters faced a harrowing time on Saturday morning as the 48-hour bus and launch strike in Khulna entered its second day.

However, defying all odds, thousands of opposition BNP leaders and activists have been gathering in front of Sonali Bank in the district town since morning ahead of the party's mass rally.

A reality check by UNB at Sonadanga Bus Terminal and near the Royal Intersection revealed that hundreds of commuters were waiting to hail public transport to reach their respective destinations.

Manira Sultana, a commuter, said that she had earlier bought a bus ticket for Dhaka. "I have been waiting at Sonadanga terminal for public transport since 8am."

Mahmud Kamal, another person, said, "I have no idea what to do now. I would have purchased a train ticket for my destination had I known about the strike 4-5 days back."

Besides, a large number of job seekers in Khulna failed to appear in their examination under the Department of Social Welfare on Friday. Due to lack of public transport, most of them failed to reach their exam centres on time.

Riad Hassan, a job aspirant, said, "I could not reach my exam hall due to lack of public transport. My dreams have been shattered."

On 19 October , Khulna Bus-Minibus Owners' Association, in the presence of the Motor Workers' Union leaders, announced their decision to go on a two-day strike on 21 and 22 October.

The union leaders had said that the strike would be to protest against the movement of unauthorised three-wheelers, locally known as Nasiman, Kariman and Bhatbhati.

Their other demand included the shutting of Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC) bus counters at every nook and corner of the district.

Later, the launch workers in Khulna have also embarked on a 48-hour strike since Friday morning, demanding a hike in wages.

Delwar Hossain, divisional organisational secretary of Bangladesh Launch Labour Association, said they had called the strike to press home their ten-point demands, including wage hike, "and it has no connection with the BNP's mass rally slated for Saturday".

A total of 15 launches ply on a southern route from Khulna but none of them left terminals since Friday morning, giving passengers a harrowing time.

The workers on strike said their demands included wage hike, river excavation from Bhairab to Nowapara, and landing pass for India-bound launches.