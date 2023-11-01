Day-2 of blockade: Commuters suffer as limited public transport on roads, long-haul buses halted

Day-2 of blockade: Commuters suffer as limited public transport on roads, long-haul buses halted

Bus owners are not operating buses fearing arson.

This picture is taken from Genda bus stand area of the Dhaka-Aricha highway this morning. Photo: TBS
This picture is taken from Genda bus stand area of the Dhaka-Aricha highway this morning. Photo: TBS

Commuters suffering has intensified due to a lack of public transports on the highways on the second day of the 3-day blockade called by BNP-Jamaat and allies.

On the other hand, all types of long-haul buses to Northern and Southern regions of the country have been halted.

Visiting various areas of Savar, Aminbazar, Hemayetpur, Nabinagar, Bypail it was observed that the number of public transports operating on various routes including to and from the capital Dhaka was very limited.

A passenger named Rashed, who was waiting for a bus at Savar's Hemayetpur bus stand in the morning, told The Business Standard he has been waiting for half an hour.

Passengers wait for transport on Savar-Dhaka Highway on 1 November 2023. Photo: TBS
Passengers wait for transport on Savar-Dhaka Highway on 1 November 2023. Photo: TBS

"I need to go to Motijheel, but I cannot get a bus. The ones that are available are packed to the brim," he added.

A woman named Sharmin, who was waiting for a bus in Savar's Radio Colony area, told TBS that Tuesday also she had to change vehicles a number of times to go to Kalyanpur.

"I have to get on a leguna to one destination, then got on another one from there and have to walk some distance as well. Legunas are also fully packed today.

Saidul Islam, lineman of Itishah Paribahan, plying the Savar to Mirpur route, told The Business Standard that more than 100 vehicles ply the roads everyday. Today around only 30 buses are being operated.

Bus owners are not operating buses fearing arson. Also, there were passengers during the office time only, now the roads are empty they claimed.

Managing Director of Savar Transport Md Sohel told The Business Standard that, yesterday, it is not unwarranted for owners to fear any untoward situation on the roads.

Moreover, there is a shortage of passengers on the roads as well, claimed transport owners. 

Most long-haul buses suspended 

Even though there were some public transport on the roads, most long-laul passenger buses to the Northern and Southern region of the country remained suspended today.

Even if a few buses were prepared to leave but those were also canceled due to lack of passengers.

Raihan, Shyamoli NR counter master of Savar told The Business Standard, "We have started buses to the Northern districts, but there are no passengers. We will not be able to bear the cost of the trip with the handfull of passengers that are willing to travel."

Meanwhile, many have suffered due to the suspension of bus services on long-distance routes.

A passenger named Hasan said, "I need to go to Khulna. I came to Dhaka for some work, now I have to return. But no bus is leaving. I May have to wait till night."

A passenger named Subrata said, "I saw in the news that the bus will be operational. But now I am seeing that the counter is closed."

