Day 2 of 48 -hour blockade underway with regular traffic movement on roads

Bangladesh

UNB
09 November, 2023, 11:05 am
Last modified: 09 November, 2023, 12:02 pm

Related News

Day 2 of 48 -hour blockade underway with regular traffic movement on roads

UNB
09 November, 2023, 11:05 am
Last modified: 09 November, 2023, 12:02 pm
The presence of public transport on Dhaka roads seemed usual despite heightened tension and fear of violence. 9 November. Photo: UNB
The presence of public transport on Dhaka roads seemed usual despite heightened tension and fear of violence. 9 November. Photo: UNB

The second day of the countrywide 48-hour blockade, called by BNP, Jamaat and like-minded opposition parties, is underway.

The ongoing blockade will end at 6am tomorrow.

The presence of public transport on Dhaka roads seemed usual despite heightened tension and fear of violence.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Guardians were seen rushing their children to their respective schools safely as final exams were starting in many educational institutions.

Rickshaws are dominating Dhaka streets while a few private vehicles are seen plying the streets.

In Chuadanga, leaders and activists of BNP and its associate bodies brought out a procession in support of the blockade on the Chuadanga-Jhenaidah road at the Rail Bazar area of the district town in the morning.

They also hurled brick chips targeting some vehicles passing through the area.

Multiple cases of arson violence have been reported in places in Dhaka and across the country since Wednesday evening, on the first day of the 48-hour road-rail-waterways blockade.

On November 6, BNP, Jamaat and like-minded opposition parties announced the latest blockade across the country from Wednesday morning.

The opposition parties gave a day's break from its action programme on Tuesday as BNP observes November 7 as the 'National Revolution and Solidarity Day'.

The latest spell of agitation was announced on the last day of the opposition's previous 48-hour nationwide blockade which was marked by incidents of violence, including clashes with police, vandalising and burning vehicles.

Earlier last week, the opposition's three-day countrywide blockade saw clashes and widespread burning and vandalising vehicles, leaving four people — three in Kishoreganj and one in Sylhet — killed and over three dozen vehicles either burned or vandalised.

Top News / Transport

Bnagladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

File Photo: Mumit M/TBS

How long can the RMG industry sustain on low wages?

1h | Panorama
Small heaps of old jeans, shirts, lungis, saarees, blankets, bedcovers, bags, children&#039;s clothing are displayed in front of every shop. Prices start at a mere Tk2. Photo: Asma Sultana Prova

Begum Bazar: The capital of old clothes

3h | Panorama
Umaid Bhawan Palace is named after Maharaja Umaid Singh, grandfather of the present owner, Gaj Singh. The famous wedding of Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas took place here. PHOTO: COLLECTED

Jodhpur: Experiencing history through a blue lens

3h | Explorer
After submitting 15-20 applications to Tesla Inc., one of the world&#039;s largest companies, Rafia Rahman Rafa has finally been hired as a Global Supply Analyst. Photo: Courtesy

Rafa's journey from BUET to Tesla

20h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Work permits of 90,000 Palestinians revoked in Israel

Work permits of 90,000 Palestinians revoked in Israel

15h | TBS World
Global rice markets are in crisis

Global rice markets are in crisis

19h | TBS World
The mountain is being cut down by pouring water

The mountain is being cut down by pouring water

20h | TBS Stories
Sources to find investors for start-ups – Part 2

Sources to find investors for start-ups – Part 2

23h | TBS Career