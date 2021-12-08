DataSense, Oxford revealing best and worst practices in ridesharing, delivery platforms in Bangladesh

The ridesharing industry of Bangladesh is valued at an estimated Tk2,200 crore and accounts for 23 percent of the transportation sector. Photo: Mumit M

A report by Fairwork Bangladesh, a collaboration between DataSense and the University of Oxford, has found major concerns about the overall pay and working conditions in Bangladesh's top ridesharing and delivery platforms.

The report is being unveiled in a webinar, attended by some researchers and experts, today.

The programme is aired on the Facebook pages of Datasense and The Business Standard.

As more and more workers get engaged in Bangladesh's gig economy, it is important to evaluate the fairness of the working conditions in this growing sector of the economy.

Ten of the most popular gig economy platforms in Bangladesh, including Pathao, Uber and Food Panda, have been rated according to how fairly they treat workers.