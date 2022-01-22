Daraz sues 2 employees for embezzling Tk2.79 crore

The e-commerce platform Daraz has sued two of its regional employees for embezzling around Tk2.80 crore through order manipulation.

The accused are Daraz Netrokona Hub Office In-Charge Abu Naim Mohammad Tanim and Store Agent AKM Azim Us-Shan.

Daraz Executive (Admin) Rasheduzzaman filed the case with Netrokona Model police station on Friday night, said its Officer-in-Charge Khandekar Shaker Ahmed.

According to the case dockets, the accused have been working in Daraz's Netrokona hub office for the last two years. During this period, they placed orders for 1,500 mobile sets and some costly products worth Tk3.15 crore in the guise of buyers.

They took delivery of the products and showed delivered status on their own without making the payment.

Later, the company came to know about the fraud upon investigation.

The duo also stole Tk64.83 lakh in cash from the office, said Rasheduzzaman, adding that they embezzled the money between 1-10 January this year.

However, the accused absconded since the filing of the case.

Police are trying to nab them, said the case's Investigation Officer Sub-Inspector Nazmul Huda.