DAP will be finalised within Dec-Jan : Rural Govt Minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 September, 2021, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 15 September, 2021, 10:09 pm

Related News

DAP will be finalised within Dec-Jan : Rural Govt Minister

“Dhaka will see many changes once the DAP is completed”

TBS Report
15 September, 2021, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 15 September, 2021, 10:09 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

"The Detailed Area Plan (DAP) will be finalised and gazetted by next December or January", said Md Tajul Islam, Minister for Rural Development and Co-operatives, Ministry of Rural Government.

He commented at a Technical Committee's meeting to scrutinise the applications for change of class in land use mentioned in the DAP.

"To finalise DAP, the views and suggestions of all stakeholders such as urban planners, architects, REHAB, BLDS have been met", he added.

After the minister became the convenor of DAP, a ministerial committee meeting was held and many important issues were discussed.

He further said, "Due to the Corona crisis, even though we wanted, but could not organise a ministerial meeting. I have held many small meetings at different times. Now that the Corona situation is somewhat normal we have resumed work."

"More than crores of people live in Dhaka city. Without proper planning, bylaws and rules, many infrastructures have been built in this city which has tarnished the beauty of the capital."

"Large buildings were constructed by occupying government canals and fields. Under no circumstances can this be allowed to happen again. Buildings must be constructed by following the design and building codes", he added.

Dhaka will see many changes once the DAP is completed.

Secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Public Works, Md Shahid Ullah Khandaker; Dhaka Wasa Managing Director, Taksim A Khan; and DAP Project Director, Ashraful Islam; along with representatives of concerned ministries, departments, and agencies were present at the meeting.

Top News

DAP / Local Government and rural development Minister Tajul Islam

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

A trade shortcut makes apparel exporters pay dearly

A trade shortcut makes apparel exporters pay dearly

14h | Videos
Major repairs begin at Stonehenge

Major repairs begin at Stonehenge

14h | Videos
Burger King Bangladesh: KING of fried chicken

Burger King Bangladesh: KING of fried chicken

15h | Videos
World Robot conference kicks off in China

World Robot conference kicks off in China

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Economy

Bangladesh decides to join largest trade bloc

2
Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues
Corporates

Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues

3
Mohammad Lutfor Rahman, owner of Lazz Pharma, standing in front of its Panthapath branch. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Panorama

The Naxalite who founded Lazz Pharma

4
No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday
Bangladesh

No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday

5
Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds
Corporates

Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds

6
RMG'S Back-To-Back LC Facility
RMG

Loss of back-to-back LC facility looms on 500 RMG makers