DAP will be finalised within Dec-Jan : Rural Govt Minister

"The Detailed Area Plan (DAP) will be finalised and gazetted by next December or January", said Md Tajul Islam, Minister for Rural Development and Co-operatives, Ministry of Rural Government.

He commented at a Technical Committee's meeting to scrutinise the applications for change of class in land use mentioned in the DAP.

"To finalise DAP, the views and suggestions of all stakeholders such as urban planners, architects, REHAB, BLDS have been met", he added.

After the minister became the convenor of DAP, a ministerial committee meeting was held and many important issues were discussed.

He further said, "Due to the Corona crisis, even though we wanted, but could not organise a ministerial meeting. I have held many small meetings at different times. Now that the Corona situation is somewhat normal we have resumed work."

"More than crores of people live in Dhaka city. Without proper planning, bylaws and rules, many infrastructures have been built in this city which has tarnished the beauty of the capital."

"Large buildings were constructed by occupying government canals and fields. Under no circumstances can this be allowed to happen again. Buildings must be constructed by following the design and building codes", he added.

Dhaka will see many changes once the DAP is completed.

Secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Public Works, Md Shahid Ullah Khandaker; Dhaka Wasa Managing Director, Taksim A Khan; and DAP Project Director, Ashraful Islam; along with representatives of concerned ministries, departments, and agencies were present at the meeting.