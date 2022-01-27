Danish embassy to provide 29 million DKK in rainwater harvesting project in Mongla

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 January, 2022, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 27 January, 2022, 05:57 pm

Danish embassy to provide 29 million DKK in rainwater harvesting project in Mongla

More than 60% of inhabitants in Mongla have no access to safe drinking water and are suffering from health and income loss

TBS Report
27 January, 2022, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 27 January, 2022, 05:57 pm
Danish embassy to provide 29 million DKK in rainwater harvesting project in Mongla

The Danish embassy in Bangladesh will provide 29 million DKK over three years of a rainwater harvesting project period to reach 67,300 climate-vulnerable people in Mongla upazila in Bagerhat with access to safe drinking water.

Brac signed a memorandum of understanding with the Embassy of Denmark in Bangladesh on Thursday at the Danish ambassador's residence to implement the project titled "Enhancing Safe Drinking Water Security and Climate Resilience through Rainwater Harvesting", read a press release.

Mongla is one of the most climate-vulnerable areas in Bangladesh, particularly in terms of salinity intrusion. More than 60% of its inhabitants have no access to safe drinking water and are suffering from health and income loss. Women and girls are disproportionately affected due to the overburden of domestic work and social insecurity.

At the signing ceremony, Winnie Estrup Petersen, ambassador of Denmark to Bangladesh, said, "We are very happy to take this step to deliver on the talks of COP 26. By 2023, Denmark will provide at least $500 million per year globally in grant-based climate finance.

Bangladesh is amongst the world's most climate-vulnerable countries and should of course benefit from our strong climate commitment."

This partnership signals the first of several Danish commitments to climate adaptation and mitigation programmes for Bangladesh starting 2022, she added.

Highlighting the importance of adapting climate-adaptive measures for the people of the coastal belt of Bangladesh, Brac Executive Director Asif Saleh said no one should walk two km to fetch drinking water. However, climate change is driving an acute drinking water crisis in coastal Bangladesh. 

"Brac has been working persistently to ensure this basic human right of getting safe drinking water. We appreciate very much the support of the Embassy of Denmark in this endeavour. Together we will work towards developing a holistic and sustainable model of providing water at the last mile for every single Bangladeshi," Asif Saleh added.

The project's goal is to improve the wellbeing of the most climate-vulnerable population of the upazila by creating access to a nearby source of safe drinking water, a solution that can be replicated in other similar localities. 

In line with the Danish Development Strategy "The World We Share", the project will enhance climate resilience following a community-centric locally-led approach, while coordinating with the government and other non-governmental actors.

Top News

Rainwater harvesting / Danish embassy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Tanjim Alamgir. Illustration: TBS

‘Individual investors should be mandated to invest a certain percentage in bonds’

4h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Succeeding in a global organisation

6h | Pursuit
Built on a budget of just $2 million, this riveting structure stands as an embodiment to how much can be achieved with so little. Photo: Asif Salman/URBANA

Less is More: How Cyclone Sidr inspired the world’s best building

7h | Panorama
As the confrontation between India and China becomes part of the status quo in South Asia, smaller states have begun to exert their own leverage. Photo: Reuters

As India and China Compete, Smaller States Are Cashing In

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

23h | Videos
A fish sculpture for environmental awareness in St. Martin

A fish sculpture for environmental awareness in St. Martin

1d | Videos
Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

1d | Videos
Tower Hamlets names buildings after five Bengali heroes

Tower Hamlets names buildings after five Bengali heroes

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

2
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

3
Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class
Economy

Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class

4
PBI Chief DIG Banaj Kumar Majumder, left, SB Chief Md Monirul Islam, right. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Seven cops promoted to additional IGP

5
Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

Botswana woman arrested with 3kg heroin at Dhaka airport

6
The drama depicts the state of Dhaka from 1757, 1758 and 1760, Photo: Collected
Glitz

New BTV drama reimagines 18th century Dhaka