Danish embassy hosts exhibition to promote green solutions

The Embassy of Denmark in Bangladesh hosted a five-day exhibition, titled 'Going Green', at Bay's Edge Gallery to highlight green solutions that can support sustainable and inclusive economic growth.

The exhibition and related events focused on sustainable and green development, digital and physical connectivity to energy as well as resource-efficient services.

The right combination of green technologies, knowledge transfer, and capacity building helps foster innovation for a greener future.

These are key for a climate-vulnerable country like Bangladesh for productivity, economic growth, and quality of life, reads an official release made by the Danish embassy.

During the opening of the exhibition, Danish Ambassador Winnie Estrup Petersen said, "The 'Going Green' exhibition promotes and exhibits Denmark's understanding of sustainability. We are pleased to share with Bangladesh a holistic approach to sustainable living that includes social goals like responsible business, good governance, equality, and inclusion."

Photo: PR

Denmark is at the forefront to reduce carbon footprints and achieve sustainable growth. This is especially relevant in the present context. It models a source to learn from and apply, in particular for Bangladesh, which is transitioning to more sustainable practices.

Denmark has grown its economy for the past four decades while simultaneously reducing CO2 emissions and resource consumption. Thus, proving that a green economy does create jobs. As such, Denmark is leading in green economic growth and clean technologies, making the country well positioned to serve as a knowledge partner for Bangladesh on its journey towards a greener and more sustainable society.

The exhibition taking place on 16-20 October is enriched with four panel discussions highlighting key challenges and opportunities within a green transition for the Bangladeshi public and private sectors.

The panel discussion on the first day, titled "Sustainable Transition & Resource Efficiency Perspectives", led by Bay Developments Ltd and including other private sector companies, discussed what practices they undertook as steps to move towards greater sustainable practices and an interchange of ideas took place. Danish companies contributed to the discussion by sharing their own practices.

The second panel discussion focussed on "Better Health, Better Tomorrow", and was headed by Novo Nordisk. They highlighted how better health can contribute to sustainable society and what can be done to achieve the same.

The third panel discussion, led by Nokia on "Smart & Green Connectivity", provided an overview of how digital inclusivity contributes to sustainability and inclusive growth. The panellists also raised awareness on good digital practices and the need for collaboration to ensure wider engagement on connectivity.

The fourth panel discussion is on 'Water and Energy Efficiency for a Green Future'. Grundfos led the discussion by highlighting sustainable solutions that reduce resource scarcity and maximise the benefits provided by existing infrastructure using enablers like partnership for collaboration.

Danish examples of inclusive and sustainable infrastructure were shared with attendees, who represented local investment agencies, banks and financial institutions, Danish and Bangladeshi infrastructure developers.

The panellists and guests also deliberated on the need for more investment in the "green sector" to help facilitate Bangladesh's green transition.

