Daniel Seidl’s book ‘Celebrating 50 Years of Bangladesh’ unveiled

'Celebrating 50 years of Bangladesh', a book featuring highlights of Bangladeshs' extraordinary journey following its independence, was unveiled on Saturday at the Economic Reporters Forum (ERF) office in the capital.

This book, written by Daniel Seidl, executive director of Bangladesh German Chamber of Commerce, with photography by Abir Abdullah, describes the development and transformation of a country that had to fight hard for its liberty. It beautifully portrays how a new country, emerging from the struggle for independence, gradually goes on to become a global manufacturing hub with exceptional economic growth.

A former anchor for CNN Germany's business news Daniel Seidl, who was awarded the distinction "Brand Ambassador of Bangladesh" by the Bangladesh Ministry of Commerce has been promoting and branding Bangladesh for decades.

The author not only gives a general overview of facts worth knowing but also addresses uncomfortable and future-relevant issues. From close association with Bangladesh for 25 years, Daniel knows Bangladesh better than almost any European, and Europe better than any Bangladeshi.

"Bangladesh is portrayed as a poor country prone to natural disasters and bad working conditions. In this book, we have gathered a list of 50 facts and 50 personal stories to present the success story of Bangladesh. Pictures say more than a thousand words, and with this in mind, renowned photographer Abir Abdullah has enriched the book's chapters portraying this colourful and multifaceted land with realistic illustrations," said Daniel.

To mark the 50th state anniversary of Bangladesh, Daniel had planned to organise a "50 Years Anniversary Concert for Bangladesh", in New York, London and Berlin, which had to be cancelled due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Commemorating this special anniversary with a musical tribute, Seidl commissioned hit record producer Robert Bartha (music for Hollywood) to compose and produce the song "Through The Tiger's Eye" with special lyrics in honour of the occasion. Artists4Desh performers are— Ozzy Lino (Malta), Saraals (Spain), Inan Lima (Brazil), Alicja Chrząszcz (Poland), Konal (Bangladesh), Linda Linné (Sweden), Birjiwan & Bir Kirtan of Sunni.ai (France/Balearic Islands), Liane Evers (Ireland), Ninad (Bangladesh), and Robert Bartha himself (Germany).